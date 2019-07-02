Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Robert J Miller Funeral Home
175 Old Worcester Rd.
Charlton, MA 01507
(508) 248-4200
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robert J Miller Funeral Home
175 Old Worcester Rd.
Charlton, MA 01507
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Charlton City United Methodist Church
74 Stafford St.
Charlton, MA
William Hultgren Obituary
William O. 'Bill' Hultgren, 77

Charlton - William O. 'Bill' Hultgren, 77, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 in his home after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease.

Bill was born in Worcester, son of Otto and Pauline (Popko) Hultgren and moved to Charlton in 1952. He was a graduate of Charlton High School, Class of 1959 and the Stockbridge School of Agriculture and completed an internship at Tradgardsforeningen, in Goteborg, Sweden. He was active in the Town of Charlton, serving on various boards, including being a 44 year member of the Charlton Planning Board.

He was also a member of the British Iron Association and Vasa Lodge #611 of Worcester.

With a lifelong interest in history, he was a charter member of the Charlton Historical Society. He authored and co- authored numerous historical publications pertaining to both Charlton and Worcester County history.

He is survived by his wife Marilyn, daughter Linnea Sciarappa, and her husband Jason, daughter Shelley Hultgren, and son Carl Hultgren and his wife Danielle, as well as seven grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Eric, and his sister Eleanor Karlsson.

Calling Hours will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4-7 pm at the ROBERT J. MILLER-CHARLTON FUNERAL HOME, 175 Old Worcester Road, Charlton.

Friends and family are invited to attend his Funeral Service at the Charlton City United Methodist Church, 74 Stafford St., Charlton at 10 AM on Saturday, July 6, 2019, with burial to follow in Northside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the Hultgren family suggests that a donation in Bill's memory be made to the Charlton Historical Society, P.O. Box 252, Charlton, MA. 01507.

To leave a message of condolence, please visit:

RJMillerfunerals,net
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 2 to July 3, 2019
