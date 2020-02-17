|
|
William M "Billy" Ritacco 57 Local Florist
Worcester - William M."Billy" Ritacco, 57 of Worcester died peacefully but unexpectedly on Sunday February 16, 2020 at home. William leaves his Mother Mary (Girardi) Ritacco, a son William J. Ritacco and a daughter Leah M. Ritacco both of Auburn. Billy was the caring brother to Roseann M Ritacco and her husband Keith Bacon, and Dr. Donna Ritacco and her partner Dr. Gloria McKibbin of Worcester. Billy is also survived by his grandson Alexander Ritacco. Billy leaves his God Parents Estelle and Roger "Rocky" Girardi. He is also survived by his nephews and nieces. Included in Billy"s extended family are his mother in law Norma Blanchard of Auburn, and his former wife Marie (Hines) Ritacco, and many aunts uncles and cousins.
William was born in Worcester and was the son of the late William M Ritacco Sr. He was a graduate of North High School and Attended New England School of Floral Design. Billy started his career in the Floral Industry when he was very young and helped at the former Franks Flower Shop. He then went on to own his own floral shoppe Ritacco's Flower Shop. Billy was also employed as a Toll Collector for the Massachusetts Turnpike. After retiring from the Turnpike Billy went on to work at Perro's Flower shop and was still working there at the time of his death. Billy had an infectious funny personality and was always very helpful to anyone that needed help. He was always cheerful and was a wonderful Son, Father, Brother, and Friend. Billy attended the Church of Our Lady of Loreto and was also a member of the New England Florist Association. He will be very sadly missed by everyone that had the opportunity to meet him.
Billy's funeral will be held on Friday February 21 from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. with a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00AM in the Church of Our Lady of Loreto, 34 Massasoit Rd. Calling hours to remember and honor Billy's life will be held on Thursday from 4PM to 7PM in the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Johns Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to the American Diabetes Association 260 Cochituate Rd. #200 Framing ham MA. 01701to leave a message of condolence or share a special memory of Billy please visit his memorial site at mercadantefuneral .com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020