William J. St. Marie Jr.
William J. St. Marie Jr.

William J St. Marie, Jr., 85, of Dudley died, May 27.

He is survived by two sisters: Elaine St. Marie and Geraldine St. Marie of Dudley.

Bill's funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Tuesday June 2nd at Sacred Heart Of Jesus Church, 16 East Main St., Webster. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Of Jesus Cemetery, Webster. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sacred Heart C/O the rectory 18 East Main St., Webster, MA 01570. Bartel Funeral Home & Chapel 33 Schofield Avenue is directing arrangements. www.bartelfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Of Jesus Church
