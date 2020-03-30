|
|
William Jobe, 75
WORCESTER - William "Bill" M. Jobe, 75, passed away on Saturday March 28, 2020. He was surrounded by family.
Bill was born in Olean, New York on February 4th, 1945. He was the oldest of nine children of John C. and Cherrie L. (Colville) Jobe. Upon completing high school in 1963 he joined the United States Navy with commission out of San Diego, California. He was assigned to the U.S.S Renville (APA-227) where he was part of various missions during the Vietnam War. Earning the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Three Star Service Medal.
After completing his military service, he met Joan E. Tomson, and the two married on September 2, 1972 at All Saints Church in Beverly Hills, California. Soon after, they returned to Bill's home in New York and began raising their family of three children. Their life-long journey created many memories while living in several locations across New England, ultimately ending up in Worcester, MA in 1988.
Bill had an extensive career where he worked in various manufacturing positions. Starting at Dressor's Manufacturing during the 1970s and early 1980s, then onto Quincy Shipyard and Patriot Metals and finally Curtis Industries which he retired from.
Bill is survived by his wife Joan; his three sons, Shawn Jobe and his wife Erica, Robert Jobe, and Brian Jobe, all of Worcester, Massachusetts; a daughter, Sura Meinket of Florida; four grandchildren, Ryan, Christopher, Nancy, and Trevor; eight brothers and sisters, Harry Jobe, Linda (Jobe) Shoff, Judy (Jobe) Miller, Geoff Jobe, John Jobe, Steven Jobe, Barbara (Jobe) Buckner, Jim Jobe, as well as a half-brother Jack; along with many nephews and nieces.
While health issues limited his ability later in life, he continued to be an avid outdoors man. He had a special love for fishing the many rivers and lakes throughout New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and beyond. When not enjoying the great outdoors, he would often tell stories about his affection for sports; specifically, football, baseball and golf. One of his fondest memories was playing football at Ralph Wilson Stadium (home of the Buffalo Bills).
At this time, services will be private. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date when more family and friends will be able to gather together.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial In Memory Program [https://donate.vvmf.org/page/contribute/in-memory-program].
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020