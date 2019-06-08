Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
William E. Jones, 84

Millbury - William E. Jones, 84, passed away on Thursday, June 6th after stricken ill.

Bill's wife, Joan F. (Hatt) Jones passed away in 2016. He leaves six children, Richard Theirrien of CA, Judy Gillett and her husband, Frank of Whitinsville, Joyce Bartolomei and her husband, William of Fiskdale, William Jones and his wife, Denise of Sutton, George and Wayne Jones both of Millbury; thirteen grandchildren and several great grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Donna Theirrien; a brother, Thomas Jones of FL; a sisters, Phyllis Gasco of FL; many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a son, Robert Theirrien; three siblings, Robert, Mel and Joyce.

Bill was a member of Teamster Local 170 and worked many years at Branch Motor Company in Framingham. He enjoyed going to the casino with his wife and spending time with his dogs. Bill was an avid Red Sox and Bruins fan.

Bill's funeral service and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Please visit Bill's tribute page:

www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 8 to June 9, 2019
