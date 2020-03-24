|
|
William L'Esperance, 73
WORCESTER - William C. L'Esperance, 73, of Worcester, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
He was born in Worcester, the son of the late R. John and Dorothy I. (Hanscom) L'Esperance. He was a graduate of North High School.
"Billy", as he was known, traveled to California where he met his future wife Paula in Santa Barbara. They relocated to Roseville, California where he was employed as the materials manager for Patterson Dental Supply Company for many years.
He returned to Worcester and was the caretaker for both his parents over several years.
He will be remembered as a trivia savant of rock 'n' roll music, an avid fan of the Red Sox/Bruins, a crossword puzzle wizard and a kind, considerate and loving person to his family and friends. Family gatherings were very special to him.
He leaves a sister, Jacquelyn L'Esperance Durschinger and her husband Irving Camhi of Thousand Oaks, Calif., a "brother" Franny "Mick" Henderson, a niece, four nephews and several cousins.
Funeral services are private. The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
A memorial service will be held on a date to be announced.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020