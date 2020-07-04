William LaPoint

William J. LaPointe, 8LEICESTER - William J. LaPointe, 86, of Lillian Avenue died Tuesday, June 30 in the Meadows of Leicester.He leaves his wife of 30 years Andrea D. (Therrien) LaPointe, five daughters; Denise Chase of Pennsylvania, Linda J. Knope of South Carolina, Michelle A LaPoint of Worcester, Elizabeth A. Gilbert and her husband Edward of Worcester and Karen Janos and her husband Peter of Epping, New Hampshire, six grandchildren; Ashley, Brittany, Catrina & Danielle Janos, Meaghan and John "Jay" O'Madigan, eight great grandchildren; Caleb, Gabriella, Eli, Cole, Joseph "JT", Skyler, Devon & Victoria, two brothers; Henry LaPointe of Cape Cod and Robert LaPointe of Spencer, two sisters; Ellen Bleau and her husband Kenneth of Oxford and Lucille Gunville of Rockland, several nieces and nephews.William was born in Worcester, son of Joseph W. and Gertrude (Paradise) LaPointe. He graduated from South High School in Worcester and attended Boston University. He served his country in the United States Army. He was a mail processor for the United States Postal Service in Shrewsbury for many years before retiring. He currently was a driver for County Cab in Spencer. He was a 3rd. degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 4241 in Oxford.A graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, July 10 at 1:00 PM in Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richards Avenue, Paxton. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Veterans Inc., 69 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01605. MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main Street, Leicester is directing funeral arrangements.