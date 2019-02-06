|
William A. Laventure
SPENCER - William A. Laventure, 99, of Longview Drive died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family.
His wife Geraldine E. (Lamy) Laventure died in 1998. He leaves a son Raymond K. Laventure and his partner Louis LaBounty of Austin, TX, a daughter Shirley J. Goyette with whom he lived, three grandsons & wives; David, Neal & Liz, Jason & Sarah Goyette, eight great grandchildren; Jacob, Kaitlyn, Emma, Trenton, Lilly, Summer, Olivia & Lena. He was pre deceased by brothers; Kenneth & Francis Laventure.
William was born in Cherry Valley, son of William O. and Lena E. (Moussette) Laventure. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during WW II. He was a shipping clerk for 17 years at Flexcon in Spencer retiring in 1984, prior to that he worked at Crompton & Knowles in Worcester for 20 years. He was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Church and the American Legion Post 138. He was an accomplished woodworker. He loved spending time with his family.
The funeral will be held Monday, February 11 from J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer with a Mass at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church Street, Spencer. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the funeral from 9:00-10:30 AM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Veterans Inc., 69 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01505.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019