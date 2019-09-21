|
|
William J. Lawton, M
Sutton - William J. Lawton, MD, 76, of Sutton passed peacefully into the presence of Jesus on Wednesday, September 18, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Patricia R. (Ross) Lawton.
Dr. Lawton was an Associate Professor of Nephrology in the Internal Medicine Department at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics where he practiced for 40 years. He was also the former Director of the University's Dialysis Unit.
Bill was born and raised in Chicago, IL, the son of the late Joel S. Lawton and Janet (DeCosta) Lawton Johnson. He was a graduate of Northwestern University in 1963 and Northwestern University Medical School in 1966. He also served as a U.S. Army doctor from 1970-72.
Bill's faith was evident to all those he knew. He was a former member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Iowa City, IA for 40 years, and a current member of Faith Community Church in Hopkinton. He was active with international medical mission work and served as the former Chair of Medical Education International, a ministry of the Christian Medical and Dental Associations. He also enjoyed playing the piano, painting, gardening, camping, travel and being outdoors.
Bill's life was wholeheartedly centered around his family and relationships. In addition to his wife Patricia of 54 years, he is survived by his son, Dr. Timothy Lawton and his wife Brenda of KS, and his daughter, Dr. Jeanne Esler and her husband John of MA; a sister, Janet Reimer and her husband Thomas of IL; and six grandchildren: Nathanael, Joshua, Rachel and Joseph Lawton, and John and Anela Esler.
Visiting hours will be held Friday Oct. 18, 2019 from 5 - 8 PM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 101 N. Main St., Rte. 122, Uxbridge, MA.
A memorial service will be held Saturday Oct. 19, 2019 at 2 PM at Faith Community Church, 146 East Main St., Hopkinton, MA. All are welcome.
Memorial donations may be made to "UMMF (UMass Memorial Foundation) – Cancer Research Office-Pancreatic Cancer," Office of Advancement, UMass Medical School/UMass Memorial Health Care, 333 South St., Shrewsbury, MA 01545 or to the "Medical Education International - Christian Medical and Dental Associations," Attn: Stewardship Dept., P.O. Box 7500, Bristol, TN 37621. Please include a note with memorial gifts, "In Memory of Dr. William J. Lawton, MD."
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019