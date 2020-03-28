|
|
William A. Leary Jr., 93
AUBURN - William A. Leary Jr., 93, of Auburn, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at CareOne in Millbury.
He leaves his wife of 68 years, Anne M. (Bowen) Leary; a daughter, Marianne E. Giangregorio of Worcester; three grandchildren, Colleen A. Giangregorio and her boyfriend Peter DeLeo, Kerry E. Giangregorio and her boyfriend Ryan Murphy, and John "J.J." Giangregorio and his girlfriend Ryan Sullivan, all of Worcester; seven great-grandchildren, Tyler, Hailey, Serenity, Kaleigh, Josh, Rylie and John; and his former son-in-law John A. Giangregorio of Worcester. His eighth great-grandchild is expected in two weeks. William's grandson William Giangregorio died in 1986.
William was born in Worcester, son of William A. and Mabel (Belanger) Leary, and has lived in Auburn for more than 50 years.
After graduating from South High School in Worcester, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
Bill was a line worker for the New England Telephone Co. for 35 years, retiring in 1992 to help raise his grandchildren.
He was a longtime active member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Div. 36 in Worcester, attending countless events at the Irish Club. He was also a member of the Leicester Knights of Columbus Council 4528.
Bill and his wife Anne were great partners on the Frohsinn Club dance floor and in every part of life. They were famous for their welcoming Irish hospitality, entertaining family and friends at their home. They were devoted to their family, especially their grandchildren.
Bill made regular trips to Hampton Beach and the Irish Village on Cape Cod. He loved dining at Wright's Chicken Farm in Rhode Island. For 20 years, Bill and Anne enjoyed having lunch together everyday at 1 p.m. at Tony's Pizza in Sutton.
Services will be held later in the spring when permitted and there will be an announcement in the Telegram & Gazette.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020