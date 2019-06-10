|
|
William David Leaver
LITTLE RIVER, SC - William David Leaver, 64, a devoted husband, father, stepdad, grandfather, son, brother, fraternity member, coach, teacher, and friend who touched many lives through those relationships, died June 7, 2019, surrounded by his wife and family.
Bill's journey on this earth began in Marlboro, Massachusetts, when Madeleine and William Leaver first held him on May 10, 1955. Bill earned his undergraduate degree in English at Fitchburg State College and a master's degree in Educational Leadership at University of New England in Biddeford, Maine. Bill put both those degrees to good use as a lifelong educator. Bill spent the majority of his career teaching English in the Mendon-Upton Regional School District, predominantly in Grades 7 and 8 and later at the high school level. He especially loved encouraging his students to achieve their potential in reading and writing.
From the time he could walk, however, Bill also embodied a love of sports, whether a quick game of Whiffle ball or an organized soccer game. No matter the level of competition, he gave it his all. His passion for soccer was especially evident as a player for Fitchburg State and later as a coach at Tahanto Regional High School and Nipmuc Regional High School. In addition to serving as athletic director for more than 10 years at Nipmuc Regional High School, he also coached the Nipmuc Warriors through many Dual Valley Conference and District Championships. The crowning achievement was overseeing his team's 1994 Massachusetts state soccer championship, the first in school history.
Bill earned multiple coaching certifications from the Massachusetts Youth Soccer Association, U.S. Soccer, and United Soccer Coaches. He was recognized by the Central Massachusetts Soccer Coaches Association as Coach of the Year and Outstanding Contributor. He was inducted into the Massachusetts Soccer Coaches Hall of Fame and was honored with their State Coach of the Year Award. He received the Athletic Administrator Certification from the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
While most of his time at Fitchburg State was focused on excellence in the classroom and on the soccer field, Bill found himself drawn to a group of young men that flew under the banner of Pi Sigma Upsilon – The Fenwick Society. There was clearly something in this group of men that carried themselves above all other clubs, referring to each other openly as brother, that held great appeal for Bill and others. In the spring of 1975, he joined seven others with similar vision as a member of the 11th pledge class and after two weeks of demonstrated worthiness, became a Fenwick. Billy was the quintessential Fenwick fiercely loyal, protective and soon fell into a role that has carried him throughout his career as a gentle leader and coach. Shortly after joining he became President and in the years that followed an advisor to new members. He stayed active as an alumnus, attending the annual Founders Day each May and will always be remembered for his winning smile, easy nature and as a caring brother to the Fenwicks.
Bill completed the Boston Marathon as a tribute to his father William, who passed away in 1994.
An avid golfer Bill spent time golfing with his friends Bob, Barry, George, Steve and Vince.
Bill leaves behind his wife Cheryl, twin daughters –Jessica Leaver and Kristin Guildford (and her husband Will), two stepsons – Jonathan (and his wife Amanda) and Michael (and his wife Katie), four grandchildren – Emily, Penny, Bodhi and Lilly, his mother Madeleine, and his sister Ann Borzumato. With his passing, Bill leaves a legacy of determination, leadership, and compassion in those whose lives were enhanced by his presence.
VISITING HOURS to which relatives and friends are invited will be held on Saturday, June 15th from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 7 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston, RI.
The family has designated Nipmuc Regional High School for memorial contributions c/o the William Leaver Scholarship Fund and MGH Development Office, Attn: Heidi Bergmeyer, Brain Cancer Research Fund of Dr. Jorg Dietrich, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 10 to June 11, 2019