1/1
William LeBeau
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Worcester - William A. "Bill" LeBeau, 39, of Worcester, passed away on July 7, 2020 with his parents and brothers at his side after a brave fight against an infection and septic shock.

He leaves his loving parents, Lawrence A. and Marybeth LeBeau of Falmouth, his siblings, twin brother, Adrien L. LeBeau and his wife Nancy of West Yarmouth and his older brother, Justin P. LeBeau and his wife Autumn of Webster. He also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, friends, coworkers and neighbors. He was predeceased by his grandparents, William S. and Marian J. Wight and Adrien B. and Mary D. LeBeau.

After graduating from Doherty High School, Bill attended Worcester State College where he volunteered at the school radio station. Bill was employed at Bulbs.com in Worcester for 15 years and was the Warehouse Supervisor. Bill will be missed by his coworkers at Bulbs.com.

Bill loved his music and loved to travel, especially to California "Cali". He was an avid Boston sports fan. He loved life and his cat Trixie. He will be missed by so many.

A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Jimmy Fund at jimmyfund.org. For online guestbook, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved