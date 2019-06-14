Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Resources
More Obituaries for William Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Lewis


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Lewis Obituary
William M. Lewis, 89

AUBURN - William M. "Bill" Lewis, 89, of Auburn, died on Tuesday June 11, 2019 after a period of declining health.

Born in Worcester to Marshall W. and Eva (Gates) Lewis, Bill was raised in Auburn and met the love of his life, Claire E. (Simmons), when they were just sixteen years old. They were married in 1951, two years after graduating from Auburn High School, and most recently celebrated 68 years of marriage. Bill dedicated 13 years of service to the United States Army National Guard.

Bill always enjoyed spending the afternoon playing golf and loved to travel. He was known, to friends and family, as a handyman, able to fix any problem they might have.

He was a longtime member of Hadwen Park Congregational Church and looked forward to the weekly service he would attend.

Bill leaves his loving wife, Claire; three brothers, Royden K., Richard A., and Robert E. Lewis; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held privately at his family's request. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a . To leave a note of condolence for Bill's family or to view his "Book of Memories," please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 14 to June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
Download Now