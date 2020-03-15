Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
(508) 366-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for William Lowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Lowe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Lowe Obituary
William F. Lowe, III

SOUTHBOROUGH - William F. Lowe III, 67, of Southborough, a native of Westborough, passed away on March 3, 2020 at UMass Medical Center, Worcester. Bill was the son of the late Irma (Bowman) Lowe of Westborough. He is survived by his siblings Stephen and his wife Christine of NH/FL, Robert and his wife Shirley of FL, Scott of West Boylston, and Sarah Dedrick and her husband Walter of Methuen. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services and interment will be private.

www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -