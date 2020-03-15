|
William F. Lowe, III
SOUTHBOROUGH - William F. Lowe III, 67, of Southborough, a native of Westborough, passed away on March 3, 2020 at UMass Medical Center, Worcester. Bill was the son of the late Irma (Bowman) Lowe of Westborough. He is survived by his siblings Stephen and his wife Christine of NH/FL, Robert and his wife Shirley of FL, Scott of West Boylston, and Sarah Dedrick and her husband Walter of Methuen. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services and interment will be private.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020