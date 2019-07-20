|
William J. 'Bill' Mac Williams, Jr., 57
East Bookfield - William (Bill) John MacWilliams Jr. -- Dec 4th, 1961-July 12th, 2019; died at the age of 57, after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Sue, and their children Ben & Emily. Calling hours Aug 3rd, 2019 from 3-5pm at Robert J Miller Funeral Home, 175 Old Worcester Rd Charlton, MA. Celebration of Life to follow at Rapscallion Brewery, 6pm, 195 Arnold Rd Sturbridge, MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 20 to July 21, 2019