Robert J Miller Funeral Home
175 Old Worcester Rd.
Charlton, MA 01507
(508) 248-4200
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Robert J Miller Funeral Home
175 Old Worcester Rd.
Charlton, MA 01507
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Rapscallion Brewery
195 Arnold Rd
Sturbridge, MA
William MacWilliams Jr. Obituary
William J. 'Bill' Mac Williams, Jr., 57

East Bookfield - William (Bill) John MacWilliams Jr. -- Dec 4th, 1961-July 12th, 2019; died at the age of 57, after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Sue, and their children Ben & Emily. Calling hours Aug 3rd, 2019 from 3-5pm at Robert J Miller Funeral Home, 175 Old Worcester Rd Charlton, MA. Celebration of Life to follow at Rapscallion Brewery, 6pm, 195 Arnold Rd Sturbridge, MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 20 to July 21, 2019
