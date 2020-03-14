|
William P. Maher, Jr. 65
LEOMINSTER - William Patrick Maher, Jr., 65, of Leominster, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 with his loving daughters by his side after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Bill was born on July 27, 1954 in Binghamton, NY, the son of William P. and Marian (Davis) Maher. One of seven children, he was raised in Lexington, MA. He graduated from Lexington High School and worked as a Millwright at Raytheon Company for 42 years.
He leaves his devoted daughters, Marissa Fratoni and her husband, Mark of Leominster, Melanie Pung and her husband, Michael of Statesboro, GA; two grandchildren whom he adored, Emma and Olivia Fratoni; a brother, Michael Maher and his wife, Nancy of Ashland; five sisters, Maureen Vaccaro and her husband, Joe of Santa Clarita, CA, Anne Maher and her husband, Stuart of Plymouth, Peggy Anthony of Leominster, Terre Maher of Cleveland, OH and Patricia Maher of North Grosvenor Dale, CT; ex-wife Michelle Rupert of Palm Bay, Fl with whom he remained friends; many nephews and nieces; a very large extended family and many friends.
Bill was a quiet man with a booming voice. Above all, he was a devoted Dad (Darby) and Grampy, though he fiercely loved his entire family. He thoroughly enjoyed countless family gatherings and events over the years. He also found peace in moments of solitude. He carried a keen sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. He had a profound work ethic and never shied away from overtime. He was also greatly talented with the written word.
Bill was an ever present father figure to many of his daughter's friends. "Coach Bill", as he was affectionately known, coached Leominster Lassie League throughout his daughters' youth. He was an avid golfer, a Boston sports fanatic, a huge fan of classic rock and roll music. He loved to drive and listen to his favorite bands, a love that he instilled in his daughters and shared with all of his passengers. He was always ready for an adventure, whether it was a road trip across the country, or a long-drive through New England just because.
He was surrounded by friends and loved ones in many different social circles. He was a devout Christian, a member of Hope Chapel in Sterling. He was bolstered by his faith, finding courage and strength in his beliefs, as well as the immense support that was provided by his loving congregation.
Bill was also a dedicated member of his meetup groups. He loved to dance and listen to live music with his dear friends. He also loved playing trivia, sharing a meal, and watching movies with his meetup people.
Bill loved his Raytheon family as well. Through all of his social circles he gained an extended family that he cherished greatly.
Dependable, funny, witty, calm, hard-working. Consummate champion of the underdog. Always ready to listen, forgive, comfort, support, and give a big bear hug. Bill, Billy, Darby, Dad, Grampy, Uncle Ted leaves a legacy of love and peace that transcends time, space, and realm.
All are invited to visit with Bill's family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 in the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Rd., Sterling. A funeral service honoring and celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Hope Chapel, 35 Chocksett Rd., Sterling with the Pastor Neal Davidson officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's memory to Hope Chapel, P.O. Box 125, Sterling, MA 01564.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020