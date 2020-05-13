|
|
William P. Maher, Jr., 65
LEOMINSTER - William P. Maher, Jr., SERVICES POSTPONED. Due to current health conditions, services planned for June 5 and June 6 have been rescheduled. All are invited to gather with Bill's family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 in the Miles-Sterling Funeral Home and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. A funeral service honoring and celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Hope Chapel, 35 Chocksett Road, Sterling with the Pastor, Neal Davidson officiating.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 13 to May 24, 2020