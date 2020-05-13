Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center
100 Worcester Rd
Sterling, MA 01564
(978) 422-0100
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center
100 Worcester Rd
Sterling, MA 01564
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Hope Chapel
35 Chocksett Road
Sterling, MA
View Map
1954 - 2020
William Maher Obituary
William P. Maher, Jr., 65

LEOMINSTER - William P. Maher, Jr., SERVICES POSTPONED. Due to current health conditions, services planned for June 5 and June 6 have been rescheduled. All are invited to gather with Bill's family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 in the Miles-Sterling Funeral Home and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. A funeral service honoring and celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Hope Chapel, 35 Chocksett Road, Sterling with the Pastor, Neal Davidson officiating.

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 13 to May 24, 2020
