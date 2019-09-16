|
|
William J. Martin, Jr.
Millbury - William J. Martin, Jr., 71, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, Sept. 14th surrounded by his loving family, after battling bladder cancer.
Bill leaves his loving wife of 45 years, Debra L. (Grenier) Martin; two sons, Ryan W. Martin and his wife, Kristen of Millbury and Christopher R. Martin and his wife, Sandra of Leicester; four grandchildren, Hailey, Grace, Nathan and Hannah; a sister, Barbara Sciannameo of Oxford and a brother, Stephen Martin of Webster; many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, William and Eleanor (Scala) Martin.
Bill was born in Worcester and graduated from North High School in 1966. He was a member of the US Army Reserve for 6 years obtaining the rank of Sargent. Bill worked for Bergson's Ice Cream as head of their regional maintenance for many years. He then owned and operated R.C Enterprises where he provided the best in home repair, building and remodeling services.
Billy dedicated over 27 years of outstanding service to the Millbury School Department. He went to work every day making sure that the schools were kept up and maintained for all the students and staff. Bill was always there to fix whatever needed to be fixed, help who ever needed help or just talk to who ever wanted to talk.
Bill coached for the Millbury Little League and Millbury Town Soccer for many years. He was also a member of the Millbury Board of Appeals. He loved watching the Red Sox and was a season ticket holder for the New England Patriots for 23 years. His passion was spending time with his family. He loved his summer vacations on the shores of Seabrook Beach with his grandkids. He loved to travel with his wife to the Caribbean with their "Cruise Crew".
Bill was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. And, truly one of the last real Man's Man. He was always there when someone needed help or there just to make people laugh with his sarcastic humor.
Bill was his grandchildren's biggest fan. He was always on the sidelines of their soccer, baseball and basketball games. He was always there cheering them on and pushing them to work harder.
We'd like to thank the teams of doctors and nurses from Dana Farber and Brigham and Woman's Hospital for how cared for our father. Please, if you are ever in need of cancer treatment or know someone who is, please seek out the professionals in Boston.
Family and friends will honor and remember Bill's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Thursday, Sept 19th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His funeral service will be celebrated following the visitation at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bill Martin Scholarship Fund c/o The Millbury Savings Bank, 109 Elm Street, Millbury MA 01527. Please visit Bill's tribute page at:
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019