William Maykel
Dr. William M. Maykel

Paxton - Dr. William M. Maykel DC, 67, of Paxton, MA, Chiropractor, researcher and published author, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in the comfort of his home.

William is survived by his long-time beloved partner, Deborah Gayner, with whom he lived; two daughters, Vanessa Maykel and Tiffany Scanlon, along with her husband James; two grandchildren, Quinn and Conor Scanlon; a brother, Mitchel Maykel and his partner April Cassata; four sisters, Dr. Linda Maykel, Elaine and her husband George Manneh, Diane and her husband Kevin Norcross, and Michele Maykel and her husband Joseph Dick; his former wife and friend, Marla Maykel Pyle; nieces, nephews, and friends. Dr. Maykel was born in Worcester, son of the late William G. and Helen Maykel.

Dr. Maykel graduated from Worcester Academy, UMass Amherst, and Western States Chiropractic College. Following graduation from Chiropractic College, he achieved his diplomate status with the International Board of Applied Kinesiology and became board eligibile in orthopedics. He was a career-long member and officer of the International College of Applied Kinesiology, U.S.A. chapter, which included his role as Vice Chairman. Dr. Maykel has lectured throughout the world and treated over 50,000 patients from over 90 countries, including an array of executives, famous musical artists and professional athletes.

Dr. Maykel owned and operated a Chiropractic and Kinesiology practice in Auburn for 40+ years. He was a proud Eagle Scout and enjoyed fishing, hunting, bicycling, running, skiing and spending time with nature. He had a countless number of jokes up his sleeve and was always making people laugh. Dr. Maykel was an activist and lifetime student who loved reading and sharing his wealth of knowledge with others. Above all else, he wanted to heal and help everyone's lives that he touched – which he did on a daily basis. Dr. Maykel will be sorely missed by family, friends, patients, and colleagues. He will always be remembered as a truly gifted humanitarian and doctor.

Memorial Calling Hours will be on Sunday, November 29, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Due to COVID safety concerns, a Memorial Service will be live-streamed from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. online at www.mercadantefuneral.com and then select the "live services" tab, to accommodate remote attendance.

You can also visit the online guest book to share stories and condolences with his loved ones at the funeral home website. The family wants everyone to be comfortable, and honors the decisions individuals make on how they choose to pay their respects. Those attending in person should kindly refrain from personal contact. Social distancing and the use of face masks will be required at the funeral home.

www.mercadantefuneral.com

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Calling hours
11:30 - 01:30 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
NOV
29
Memorial service
01:30 - 02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
