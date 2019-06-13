|
William C. McGovern, 86
AUBURN - William C. McGovern, age 86, of Auburn passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He was the husband of the late Joy (White) McGovern, with whom he shared 58 wonderful years.
Born in Waltham, the son of the late John McGovern and Kathleen H. (Delaney) McGovern, William graduated from Waltham High School in 1950. In 1951, William enlisted in the United States Marine Corps., serving his country proudly in the Korean conflict. In 1957, William was honorably discharged with the rank of First Lieutenant. Following his military service, William and Joy settled in Auburn where they raised their family. William worked as an estimator for R H White Construction Company, retiring after 40 years of service.
William was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan, always keeping up on the latest with both teams. He loved spending time at Cape Cod and taking walks with his black labs. He was very proud to have been a friend of "Bill W." for 34 years, having made many valued friends along the way.
William is survived by his children, Laurel Day and her husband Kevin of Easthampton, W. Charles McGovern and his wife Betsy of Auburn, Dana W. McGovern and his wife Mary of Templeton, Matthew W. McGovern and his wife Cathy of Plymouth; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; siblings Joan McGovern of Nashua, NH, Gerald McGovern and his wife Mary Jane of Weston; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers John and Joseph Irving McGovern.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with William's family between the hours of 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn. A funeral Service will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at All Saints Episcopal Church, 10 Irving Street, Worcester. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Auburn. To leave a note of condolence or view his "Book of Memories" visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 13 to June 14, 2019