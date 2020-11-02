William F. McLoughlinWESTBOROUGH - William F. "Mac or Bill" McLoughlin, 86, of Westborough, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, at UMASS Hospital surrounded by his loving family.His wife of 47 years, Elizabeth "Mitzi" McLoughin, died in 2007. He leaves three sons, William McLoughlin, Jr., and Thomas McLoughlin, both of Westborough, and Sean McLoughlin of Rutland; three daughters, Susan Jewers of Northborough, Margaret McLoughlin and Erin McLoughlin, both of Shrewsbury; eight grandchildren, Bobby, Trevor, Courtney, Sean J., Dariyn, Braden, Kaleigh, and Finnigan; seven great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, John J. McLoughlin, and a sister, Joan Santy.He was born in Worcester on January 1, 1934, to John J. and Marguerite (Ryan) McLoughlin. Growing up in Worcester, he had many fond memories of his time spent with his close-knit friends in Main South. He graduated from the Worcester Public School system.He served in the United States Army and returned to marry his beautiful wife. He was a United States Postal worker for 40 years at the Westborough Post Office, retiring in 2003. While working at the Post Office, he was the Union Steward and worked to support and advocate for his coworkers. He also spent many years coaching his children's sports teams and was a Cub Scout Leader.He was an active and longtime communicant of St. Luke the Evangelist Church, a member of the Westborough Knights of Columbus, Council 85, and was a board member on the Westborough Council on Aging. Until recently, he was often seen volunteering his time delivering meals to others, greeting people at the Westborough High School or Town Hall entrances, and grocery shopping for the homebound.He enjoyed helping others, but his greatest joy was time spent with his family. He was an avid cribbage and card player and enjoyed spending time at the Cape with family and friends. He was always surrounded by a houseful of people, whether it be at his pool or celebrating a special holiday. A great dessert and delicious glass of wine was always a staple to his family meals. Watching old Westerns, completing crossword puzzles, and reading passages of the Bible is how he spent his recent days.Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, November 5, from 4 to 7 PM at the Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough.His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, November 6, at 10:30 AM in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. Luke's Cemetery.Face masks and social distancing required at the funeral home, church and cemeteryIn lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Westborough Council on Aging, 4 Rogers Road, Westborough, MA 01581 or St. Luke the Evangelist Parish Outreach, 1 Ruggles Street, Westborough, MA 01581.