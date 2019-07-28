|
J. William Miller, 91
WESTBOROUGH - J. William "Bill" Miller, 91, of Westborough, died on Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. Mary's Healthcare Center in Worcester. He was the husband of the late Laura S. (Scali) Miller.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late J. William and Sarah (Yeager) Miller. He was a graduate of Elmira Free Academy in Elmira, NY and attended Cornell University in Ithaca, NY.
Bill started his career at the Parker House and Ritz Carlton Hotel in Boston. He then became a District Manager for food consultants and managed food services at four colleges in the Northeast. He managed public school lunch programs at all grade levels and worked in the Industrial Catering industry. He also acted as a food service consultant for colleges for three years.
He was a communicant of St. Luke the Evangelist Church and has been a resident of Westborough for 44 years.
Bill is survived by one daughter, Joanna Donahue of Shrewsbury; two sons, John Miller of Worcester and Joseph Miller of Whately; six grandchildren, two nieces, one nephew and seven great-grandchildren.
Bill was an avid photographer, cook, gardener and reader. He and Laura traveled to many places after their retirement. Some of their favorite places to visit were Hawaii, California, Italy and Disney World.
His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 3, at 10:30 A.M. in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. Burial will follow in St. Luke's Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Luke the Evangelist Church Memorial Fund, 70 West Main St., Westborough, MA 01581
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home. www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 28 to July 29, 2019