William A. MinkleSo. Grafton - William A. Minkle, 69, of South Grafton, died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center with his wife by his side. He is survived by his wife Margaret Jacqueline Davidson, of South Grafton, his brother Edward Minkle and wife Patty Minkle of Middleboro, his brother Robert Minkle of Dorchester, his brother Chris Minkle of Fall River, his sister Terry Swale and husband Eddie Swale of Raynham, his sister Peggy Murray and husband Dennis Murray of Raynham, and niece Heidi Raymond and husband JR of North Attleboro and nephews Dennis Murray of Maine and CJ Minkle and wife Marissa Minkle of California and their two children, Wesley and Peyton.William worked for more than 40 years helping the poor, the disadvantaged, the homeless and women of domestic violence. His most recent position was Executive Vice President at RCAP Solutions in Worcester, MA. He was a passionate advocate for people in need and tireless in providing services for them.His Funeral Mass will be held Friday, August 7 at 11AM at Saint Patrick's Church, 1 Cross St., Whitinsville, MA. The funeral will be live streamed for those who wish to attend remotely. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday from 6PM to 8PM at Roney Funeral Home, 152 Worcester St., North Grafton, MA. Services will conclude at Saint Phillip's Cemetery, 74 Millbury St., in Grafton, MA. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed for all services. Contributions may be made to St. Stephen's Church, 221 Concord St., Framingham, MA 01702. To access the live stream link or to share a memory or condolence, please visit