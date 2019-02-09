|
William R. Moore, III
WORCESTER - William R. Moore, III (73 years young) passed away on February 7, 2019 from vascular disease/dementia and its complications. Born August 25, 1945, he was Bill to some and Terry to many. Terry grew up in Bloomfield Hills, MI and Worcester, MA. He was predeceased by his parents William and Caroline (Washburn) Moore and brother Gregory.
Terry was blessed with a loving family. He was married for 51 years to his rock and best friend Lois, with whom he raised 3 children with love and patience. A family man, he taught his children to play ball, skate hard, ride bikes, jump off the dock and catch a good wave. Terry took great interest in his Worcester heritage. He was an all around athlete, and an avid golfer. He devoted many years to coaching at Ted Williams Little League and passed his love of sports on to his two sons.
Staying in Gooch's Cabins, driving to the blow hole well after dark, and standing on the rocky coast of Kennebunk were how he spent summer vacations with his family. Later in life, Terry liked nothing more than sitting on the banks of the Westport River and taking long drives on back roads. He loved dogs and horses, coffee and bananas, and a large cookie dough ice cream on a sugar cone.
Terry attended North High School, Cheshire Academy and Franklin College. He worked in Human Resources at Deluxe Check Printers and was a small, local business owner later in life.
He is lovingly remembered by son William R. Moore, IV and wife Amy and his two daughters Brittany and Madyson; daughter Hilary Doyle and her husband Sean and their three children, Murphy, Libby and Charlie; and son Nathan and his wife Heather and their three sons, Casey, Riley and Leary. He also leaves his sister Diane Sullivan; his dear niece Tracie McWade, her husband Paul and daughter Tristan; brother Jeffrey Moore and his partner Nancy Boone; brother Steven Moore and his wife Linda and their three children, Greg, Jillian, and Griffin; and brother in-law Dana Alexander and sister in-law Lynn Bruneau.
The family would like to thank all of those who provided Terry and Lois with years of comfort and support, especially Summit Eldercare and their staff, the Drivers at Safeway Transportation, and the home caregivers at MSG Staffing, Inc.
Please join us for a celebration of Terry's life on Saturday February 16, 2019 with a service at 11:00 a.m. in All Saints Church, 10 Irving Street, Worcester, followed by a reception in the Guild Room at the church.
As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to All Saints Church.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing funeral arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019