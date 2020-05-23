|
William A. Morse, 85
Auburn - William A. Morse, 85, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday evening, May 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving and heartbroken family.
Bill was born in Worcester, a son of the late Charles E. and Irene R. (Fleurant) Morse. He moved to Auburn with his family in 1963. Bill earned his high school diploma from the former Commerce Evening High School in 1960. Bill proudly served his country as a member of the US Navy Reserves for eight years and was discharged as a Radarman, 3rd Class.
For most of the 1960's, Bill worked as a milk delivery man for the former Hillcrest Dairy in Auburn. He enjoyed striking up conversations with his customers as he brought the weekly delivery. He then worked as a truck driver for Winter Hill, retiring in 1996. Bill also worked as a limousine driver for three generations of Nozzolillo family, owners of Joey's Limousine Service in Worcester, working until 2010. There, he provided area funeral homes assistance with their families, always treating each of them with the dignity necessary during difficult circumstances. Bill enjoyed singing with the former Holy Name of Jesus Parish choir, the Greater Auburn Community Chorus and he Worcester Men of Song. As an active member of the Auburn South County Lodge of Elks, he served as an officer and as the lodge organist for 17 years. He also served 6 years as the state organist at their meetings. Bill loved history, especially Auburn's and was longtime member of the Auburn Historical Society.
But for Bill, he found the greatest joy in spending time with his family, vacations at Hampton Beach, working around his yard, relaxing by his pool or just tinkering around the house. He enjoyed his life to the fullest and will be greatly missed not only by his family, but his many friends.
Bill will be forever loved and missed greatly by his devoted wife of 63 years, Claudette A. (Belanger) Morse, who Bill always said was "the wind beneath his wings"; his three daughters, Sharon Preston and her husband, Mark of Worcester, Susan LaFleur and her husband, Edward of North Grosvenordale, CT and Charleen DeLuca and her husband, John of Worcester; his six grandchildren; his two great grandchildren; his sister, Beverly Russell and many nieces and nephews. Bill was predeceased by his brother, Charles F. Morse and his sister, Irene Morin.
Due to the ongoing Corona Virus restrictions, Bill's family will be honoring and remembering Bill's life on Tuesday, May 26th with a private prayer service at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle Street, Worcester followed by interment in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. A Life Celebration service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Auburn Historical Society, 41 South Street, Auburn, MA 01501. To share a memory or leave an online condolence for the family, please visit
www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 23 to May 24, 2020