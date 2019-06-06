|
|
William J. Niemi, 81
Webster - William J. Niemi, 81, of Webster passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 6th in his home with his family by his side.
Mr. Niemi was married for 44 years to the late Janice M. (Berthiaume) Niemi who died in 2005. He is survived by his two daughters, Deborah J. Messier and her husband, David and Donna M. Serwa all of Oxford. Bill was born in Worcester, son of the late William Niemi and Sophia (Medalis) Niemi and is also predeceased by a son, William Niemi who passed away in 1998 and a brother, George Niemi who passed away in 2018.
Bill is a graduate of Commerce High School and proudly served in the Air National Guard for over 31 years and retired with the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. Mr. Niemi worked 26 years at the Wyman Gordon Company and previously worked at many other manufacturing facilities in the Worcester area.
He enjoyed country music and was an avid fan of both the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. Bill has a long list of notable people that he has met and had conversations with over the years including, Ted Williams, Willie Nelson, Kenny Rogers, Barry Manilow, United States Senator Harry Reid and former United States Senator Ted Kennedy. He lived in the Worcester area for most of his life with the exception of 10 years while he lived in Las Vegas with his wife Janice. While living in Las Vegas Bill had the pleasure of being cast in two movies, Ocean's Eleven and Presidential Candidate.
Mr. Niemi was a member of the American Legion Post #435 in Worcester and the 313th Air National Guard Association. He was the happiest when he was spending time with his family and taking trips to the casino.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 8th at 11 AM in Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond St. Worcester. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. Calling hours will be held from 9 to 11 in the funeral home prior to the service. Memorial contributions in memory of Bill may be made to Project New Hope, 70 James Street Suite #157 Worcester, MA 01603.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 6 to June 7, 2019