William E. Nierintz, 80
Westborough/Hudson - William E. Nierintz, formerly of Hudson, passed away at his residence at The Highlands in Westborough on Monday, May 27, 2019. He was 80. Bill was born in Torrington, CT, the son of the late Virginia (Zeiner) Nierintz and William. He is survived by his sons Robert and Peter and grandchildren Phoebe and Hunter, all of Clinton, as well as his sister Marion of Boston.
He was a graduate of Yale University and the Harvard Graduate School of Education. Formerly a teacher and school administrator in Northborough, he was a strong supporter of public education. Bill was also the Minister of Music at the First Congregational Church of West Boylston for nearly 50 years. He shared his musical talents with many, including various Masonic organizations around Massachusetts and friends at his senior residence in Westborough, who enjoyed his frequent piano music. He was a 32nd Degree Master Mason and held memberships in the United Brethren Masonic Lodge of Marlborough and the Scottish Rite Bodies – Valley of Worcester.
A memorial service honoring Bill's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, at the First Congregational Church of West Boylston, 26 Central Street, West Boylston. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to this church, 26 Central Street, West Boylston, MA 01583 or the United Brethren Masonic Lodge of Marlborough, Massachusetts, 8 Newton Street, Marlborough, MA 01752. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 28 to May 29, 2019