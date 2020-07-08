1/1
William Nuttall Sr.
1940 - 2020
William Nuttall, Sr., 79

Cherry Valley - William E. Nuttall, Sr., 79, of Cherry Valley, died Monday, July 6, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Worcester, son of William and Margaret (Flynn) Nuttall and graduated from North High School and Quinsigamond Community College. Bill proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for the City of Worcester Department of Public Works for many years prior to retirement. Bill enjoyed spending time with his family and was a New England Patriots fan. He also enjoyed playing Keno and having a beer.

He was predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Dian R. (Layfulde) Nuttall in 2008. He is survived by three sons, Darrin and his wife, Danielle of Webster, Ronald and his wife Trisha of Holden and William Nuttall, Jr. and his wife, Kristin of Charlton; two daughters, Babette and her husband, Daniel Mahoney of Rochdale and Lisa Nuttall of Cherry Valley; 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He also leaves a brother Frank Nuttall of North Andover and a sister, Dolores LaPointe of Milford and many nephews and nieces. A brother, Ronald Nuttall predeceased him.

Visiting Hours will be held Sunday, July 12th from 12-2 pm followed by a Service at 2pm at Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. Burial will be held privately at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org

www.callahanfay.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
