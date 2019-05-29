|
William F. O'Brien, 79
North Oxford - William F. O'Brien, 79, of Daniel Drive, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in his home. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Barbara B. (Trifone) O'Brien of North Oxford; five children, Linda J. (Sanderski) Turner and her husband Paul Turner of Webster, John A. Sanderski and his wife Tyler Morgan-Sanderski of Oxford, William F. O'Brien and his partner Kristin Furrow of Portland, ME, James M. O'Brien of Portland, ME, and Cheryl A. Bergen of Connecticut; a sister, Margaret O'Brien of Worcester; nine grandchildren, Bobby, Zach, Jessica, John Jr., Jake, Gordon, Emma, Amanda, and Danielle; seven great-grandchildren, many nephews and nieces, and many friends. He was born in Worcester, son of the late James M. and Emma F. (McGrath) O'Brien, and lived in Worcester and Grafton before moving to Oxford 44 years ago. He graduated from Grafton High School and served in the Massachusetts Army National Guard.
Mr. O'Brien worked for Consolidated Beverages in Auburn for 27 years, retiring in 2006. He was the current Post Commander for 2018-2019, and past Senior Vice and Junior Vice at the Shannon Davis American Legion Post 205 in Rochdale. He was a longtime member of the 200 Sportsman's Club in Webster. He was a very social man who enjoyed traveling, driving his classic car, and above all loved baseball and Budweiser. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, intellect, and charisma. He was a husband, father, and grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend who enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family and friends.
The family would like to thank the Jewish Health Hospice for the exceptional care given to him in during his illness.
A funeral will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, from Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford, followed by a Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Ann's Church, 652 Main St., North Oxford. Burial will be private at a later date at St. John's Cemetery in Worcester. Calling hours are Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Worcester, 65 Tainter St., Worcester, MA 01610, or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2019