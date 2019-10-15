|
William R. Osborne, 94
WORCESTER - William R. Osborne, 94, of Worcester, died Sunday, October 13th 2019 in Hermitage HealthCare. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Judith H. (Scheuer) Osborne; his son, William R. Osborne, Jr. and his wife, Tisa of Atlanta; two daughters, Arnell Keith of Worcester and Vivianne Townes and her husband, Ronald of Atlanta; a step-son, Ricky Katz of Columbus, PA; and his step-daughter, Debra Dodson of Fredericksburg, VA; twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
He was born in Philadelphia, the son of William and Alice Mae (Fanuel) Osborne and was a graduate of North High and attended Hampton University. He was a World War II veteran serving in the segregated U.S. Navy; and had worked as a sales associate for Filene's before retiring.
Funeral services will be private. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019