Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Resources
More Obituaries for William Osborne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Osborne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Osborne Obituary
William R. Osborne, 94

WORCESTER - William R. Osborne, 94, of Worcester, died Sunday, October 13th 2019 in Hermitage HealthCare. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Judith H. (Scheuer) Osborne; his son, William R. Osborne, Jr. and his wife, Tisa of Atlanta; two daughters, Arnell Keith of Worcester and Vivianne Townes and her husband, Ronald of Atlanta; a step-son, Ricky Katz of Columbus, PA; and his step-daughter, Debra Dodson of Fredericksburg, VA; twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

He was born in Philadelphia, the son of William and Alice Mae (Fanuel) Osborne and was a graduate of North High and attended Hampton University. He was a World War II veteran serving in the segregated U.S. Navy; and had worked as a sales associate for Filene's before retiring.

Funeral services will be private. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
Download Now