William Powers, III, 63
RAYNHAM - William E. Powers, III, 63, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones, in Morton Hospital, Taunton, after a brief illness.
He leaves two sisters: Mary B. Powers-Prosser, and her husband, Ronald, of Attleboro, and Colleen A. Glaser and her husband, Christopher, of Woburn; a niece, Shannon M. Glaser; a nephew, Brian C. Glaser; an uncle, Dr. Edward M. Powers, of Clinton; several cousins, dear friends, and the staff of Southeast Residential Services.
Billy was born in Manchester, CT, son of the late William E. and Mary B. (Connor) Powers, Jr. He attended the former St. Coletta's School, Hanover.
A member of St. Ann Parish, Raynham, Billy volunteered at the Taunton Animal Shelter as a Dog Walker. He enjoyed attending summer camp at Groton Woods, Groton, MA, trips to NYC and Disney World, and fishing at the Cape Cod Canal. A true train enthusiast, he also loved buses and trucks.
Billy's funeral will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, with a Mass at 11:00 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a calling hour at the funeral home on Saturday morning, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., prior to the Mass. For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Cardinal Cushing Centers, Attn: Memorial/Tribute Program, 405 Washington St., Hanover, MA 02339, or to the Taunton Animal Shelter, 821 W. Water St., Taunton, MA 02780.
www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 10 to Sept. 13, 2019