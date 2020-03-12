|
|
William J. Pranaitis, 66
AUBURN - William J. "Wiggy" Pranaitis, 66, of Auburn, died peacefully on Saturday March 7, 2020 at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Facility in Northbridge, surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his daughters, Erika J. Pranaitis and her fiancé William N. Brouillard of Millbury, Crystal L. Sciambra and her husband Peter of Mobile, AL, and Jamie L. Hoekstra and her husband Donald of Leicester; his grandchildren, Gabriella, Cali, Alexandra, Michael, Emma, Juliette, and Madison; his siblings, Darlene Facteau and her husband Francis of Shrewsbury, Robert P. Pranaitis and his wife Lynn Heath of Spencer, Joseph B. Pranaitis and his wife Deborah of Charlton, and John G. Pranaitis of Shrewsbury; his sister-in-law, Terry Morgan of Florida; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Wiggy was predeceased by his sister, Susan Pranaitis.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the Pranaitis family between 2:00 and 4:00 PM on Sunday March 15, 2020 at the BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA. Wiggy's funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday March 16, 2020 at the funeral home, followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery, 260 Cambridge Street, Worcester, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Worcester Food Bank, via https://foodbank.org/donate/ . To leave a note of condolence for his family or to view his "Book of Memories," please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020