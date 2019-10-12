|
William F. Pratt, 70
Brookfield - William F. "Bill" Pratt, 70, of Brookfield died on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Baystate Mary Lane Hospital with his family by his side after being stricken suddenly at his home.
He leaves his wife of 50 years, Sandra J. Pratt; two daughters, Kelly S. Chabot and her spouse Joseph of Brookfield, and Jenny L. Pratt of Brookfield; his brother, Kevin J. Pratt and his wife Sandra A. Pratt of East Brookfield; his sister, Marilyn G. Griffin and her husband Robert of Brookfield; two grandchildren, Katherine Chabot and her long-time partner Matthew Luippold of Greenfield, and Ian Smith, II of Brookfield. He also leaves his loyal and feisty Boston Terrier, Gus, as well as his many friends and neighbors, and former Board and Committee members on which he served. He was born in Worcester, son of the late William X. and Gertrude M. (Killian) Pratt. He grew up in Brimfield and has lived in Brookfield for over 46 years.
Shortly after graduating from Tantasqua Regional High School, Mr. Pratt enlisted in the United States Air Force serving during the Vietnam War. He was always proud of his service and that of fellow veterans and was a true patriot of our country. When the National Anthem was played, Bill always stood with his hat over his heart and loved what our flag represented in the freedoms for so many.
After the service, he worked as a Sales Manager at the former Kesseli and Morse Masonry Supply Company in Worcester for 36 years before retiring in 2008.
Bill was an avid angler, hunter and sportsman, and served as a Board Member of the North Brookfield Sportsmen's Club, and as a Board Member of the Worcester County League of Sportsmen. He was a Fourth Degree Knight in Council 11080 of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish. He liked John Deere tractors, even though he owned an orange Kubota tractor which he would often use to plow his neighbor's driveways. Bill was a humble and kind gentle giant of man, who often volunteered to help those in need or to carry out projects. He did the brickwork on the path in and around the gazebo on the Brookfield common, built the handicap ramp at the Sportsmen's Club, and the decorative block base for the Blessed Mother statue at St. Mary's Church as just some of his volunteer projects.
A Graveside Service with military honors for Bill will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1:30PM in the Brookfield Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 17, from 5 to 7PM in Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main St., in West Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, the state's fisheries and wildlife agency. Please make checks payable to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts – Mass Wildlife, and mail to MassWildlife, c/o Susan Sacco, 1 Rabbit Hill Road, Westborough, MA 01581 with a note that it is in memory of William Pratt.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019