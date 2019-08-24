Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
300 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-852-2161
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
300 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Provencher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Provencher Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Provencher Sr. Obituary
William C. Provencher, Sr., 92

Worcester - William C. Provencher, Sr., 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019 at The Overlook Masonic Home in Charlton surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by two sons- William C. Provencher, Jr. and his wife Allison of Northborough, Gary P. Provencher and his late wife Sarah of Townsend; a daughter Lynn A. Jones and her husband Christopher of Marlborough; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister Rose Miller of Oxford; and a brother Henry of Santa Rosa, CA. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 53 years Beverly A. (Peterson) Provencher in 2004.

William was born in Worcester, son of the late William H. and Freda (Hanson) Provencher. He graduated from Worcester Junior College and went on to become an electrical engineer at MIT Lincoln Laboratory in Lexington, MA for many years. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean War, and was a member of the Layfayette-Greylock Masonic Lodge for 60 years. He was a member of the First Church of Marlborough. William enjoyed fishing, camping, and traveling- especially to the Southwest and Florida with his wife. He was an animal lover and Buick car enthusiast. He also enjoyed building and was a talented craftsman, with he and Beverly building their very own first home in Holden.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:00am in Nordgren Funeral Home, 300 Lincoln Street, Worcester. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery in Holden. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Overlook Masonic Home Hospice Center- 88 Masonic Home Road, Charlton, MA 01507 or to an animal shelter of one's choice. For directions or to leave an online condolence message, please visit

Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nordgren Memorial Chapel
Download Now