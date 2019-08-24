|
William C. Provencher, Sr., 92
Worcester - William C. Provencher, Sr., 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019 at The Overlook Masonic Home in Charlton surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by two sons- William C. Provencher, Jr. and his wife Allison of Northborough, Gary P. Provencher and his late wife Sarah of Townsend; a daughter Lynn A. Jones and her husband Christopher of Marlborough; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister Rose Miller of Oxford; and a brother Henry of Santa Rosa, CA. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 53 years Beverly A. (Peterson) Provencher in 2004.
William was born in Worcester, son of the late William H. and Freda (Hanson) Provencher. He graduated from Worcester Junior College and went on to become an electrical engineer at MIT Lincoln Laboratory in Lexington, MA for many years. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean War, and was a member of the Layfayette-Greylock Masonic Lodge for 60 years. He was a member of the First Church of Marlborough. William enjoyed fishing, camping, and traveling- especially to the Southwest and Florida with his wife. He was an animal lover and Buick car enthusiast. He also enjoyed building and was a talented craftsman, with he and Beverly building their very own first home in Holden.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:00am in Nordgren Funeral Home, 300 Lincoln Street, Worcester. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery in Holden. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Overlook Masonic Home Hospice Center- 88 Masonic Home Road, Charlton, MA 01507 or to an animal shelter of one's choice. For directions or to leave an online condolence message, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019