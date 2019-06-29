|
William P. Quinn, 67
WORCESTER - William P. "Billy" Quinn, 67, died Friday June 28, 2019 at Rose Monahan Hospice House after a brief battle with cancer.
He is survived by his sister-in-law Beverly Quinn; his nephew Thomas Quinn and his wife Eileen, and their children Tom and Tim; his nephew James Quinn and his wife Betsy, and their children Kate and Sarah; and his niece Susan Laforest and her husband Scott, and their children, Ryan, Matt and Luke.
He was predeceased by his parents Thomas and Margaret (Degnan) Quinn and his brother Thomas.
Bill was born in Worcester and spent his life in the city. After graduating from North High, he went to work for Wright Line Corporation. He worked there for many years before taking a job at the Worcester Police Department where he worked for the last 20 years. It was a job he absolutely loved. He made many life-long friendships there and it was a joy for him to go to work every day.
Bill was very active in AA over the years, taking pride in helping others along the way. He enjoyed trips to Foxwoods, fishing and above all spending time with family and friends. He had a deep faith and loved all things Christmas.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Rose Monahan Hospice for their outstanding care. Additionally, a special thank you to all of the men and women of the Worcester Police Department, especially Officer John Cotter and his wife Meg, and Officer John Mahan, and the many friends who continually visited him over the last two months. Bill will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
Calling hours are Tuesday, July 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral will be Wednesday, July 3, from the funeral home with a Mass at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 353 Grove St., Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rose Monahan Hospice, 10 Judith Road, Worcester, MA 01602.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 29 to July 1, 2019