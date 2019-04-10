|
|
William S. Randall
Northborough - William S. Randall, 82, of Northborough, died on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Worcester.
He is survived by his son, Russell Randall and his fiancé Heather Hill of Willington, CT; daughters, Deborah Randall of Grafton, Laurie Morse and her husband Keith of Millbury, Jeanne Davies of Worcester; his brother Richard of Florida; sister Patricia of Waltham, as well as five grandchildren: Jason, Christopher, Sean, Sarah and Adam; and a great granddaughter, Emilia.
Bill was born in Newton, the son of the late William S. Randall Sr. and Helen Murphy. He graduated from Our Ladies of Catholic School in Newton. He attended Wentworth Institute of Technology to become a machinist. He was employed as a machinist at Adcole Corporation before retiring in the early 90's and previously founded his own carpet business. Bill served in the Navy during the Korean War.
He enjoyed sports, boating and hot rods as well as spending time with his family. Bill was a co-founder of the Northborough Youth Hockey Association.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough, MA is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.haysfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019