|
|
William "Bill" Paul Richardson, 63
Brookfield, MA - William "Bill" Paul Richardson, 63, died on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at home.
He leaves his wife of 36 years Donna M. (Paulsen) Richardson and his daughter Melinda A. Richardson.
He is predeceased by his mother Marie R. (Hansen) Richardson Gardell and her husband Norman "Chic" Gardell.
Bill was born on May 15, 1956 and grew up in Auburn, MA. He went to Auburn High School where he played league hockey and joined the Marine Corps. after graduation. He was first stationed in Okinawa, Japan and then El Toro in Southern California where he worked in avionics. After his service, Bill moved to Worcester, MA and then to Brookfield, MA with his wife and daughter. Following an accident that left Bill paralyzed for the remainder of his life, he obtained a certificate in Biotechnology from Becker College and volunteered at the Worcester Foundation for Experimental Biology. He was an early and passionate proponent of stem cell therapies to cure paralysis.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, May 31st, at St. Mary Church, 4 Howard St. Brookfield, MA.
Contributions in memory of Bill may be made to the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation (www.christopherreeve.org).
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2019