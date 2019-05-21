|
William J. Rogan Jr., 94
SPENCER - William J. Rogan, Jr., 94, of Spencer and formerly of Auburn, was stricken ill and died Sunday May 19, 2019 at his home.
His wife Doris M. (Benoit) Courchaine Rogan died in 2015. His first wife Phyllis A. (Noonan) Rogan died in 1980.
Bill leaves four children, William J. Rogan III of Worcester, Kevin J. Rogan and his wife Christine of Spencer, James N. "Jay" Rogan of Worcester, and Susan R. Pedone and her husband Francis of Spencer; five stepchildren, Karen A. Capurso of Palm Springs, Calif., Philip P. Courchaine of North Brookfield, Donna J. Zenkus Daneault of Auburn, David J. Courchaine of South Padre Island, Texas and Michael P. Courchaine of Fort Myers, Fla.; seven grandchildren; 12 step-grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. His twin brother John W. Rogan died in 1999.
Bill grew up in Spencer, the son of William J. and Anne (Dorr) Rogan. He lived in Paxton for 20 years before moving to Auburn. He returned to Spencer last year.
Bill was an Army veteran of World War II. He served with his brother in the Company A 749th Tank Battalion and saw front line combat in Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland and Central Europe. He was awarded a Purple Heart.
Bill graduated from David Prouty High School in Spencer and the Boston School of Anatomy and Embalming. He was a licensed funeral director and partner with his father and brother in the Rogan Funeral Home in Spencer from 1948 to 1989, when it was closed. He also worked at the former John J. Fay Funeral Home in Worcester from 1951 to 1983. He retired in 1990 from the Athy Memorial Home in Worcester.
He was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Auburn, the Auburn/Webster Lodge of Elks 2118, the Gaudette Kirk American Legion Post 143, the Spencer Knights of Columbus, the Auburn St. Joseph's Senior Steppers, and the Saint-Gobain Travel Club. He was a former Cub Scoutmaster.
Calling hours are Thursday, May 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral Mass will be Friday, May 24, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 189 Oxford St., Auburn. Burial will follow in Notre Dame. Cemetery, Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2019