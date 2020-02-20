|
|
William J. Royal Sr., 93
Worcester - William J. Royal Sr., 93, died peacefully at home in the presence of his loving family on the morning of Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He was born in Jersey City, NJ the son of William H. and Elizabeth (Erner) Royal.
William attended Trade School as a young man and went on to work for many years as a painter in the International Union of Painters and Allied Trade local 48. He also worked several other jobs including truck driving, Taxi Driver, Bartender and in his later years, Security Guard. William answered the call to serve his country during WWII by enlisting in the U.S. Army Air Force. During his time in Europe William served as a Ball Turret Gunner while flying missions over Germany. After returning home from the war, William married his one true love, the late Theresa L. (Stebbins) Royal and the couple settled in Worcester where they raised their family. Although William enjoyed spending time with his friends at American Legion Post 228 in Tatnuck Square, playing poker and hunting for valuable scrap metals, his true passion in life was his family. He was always there to love and support his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and was thrilled to be a great-great grandfather.
William was predeceased by his beloved wife of 57 years, Theresa L. (Stebbins) Royal in 2009. He will be lovingly missed and remembered by his children; Lynn S. Royal of VA, William J. Royal Jr. and his wife, Judith of Worcester, Steven T. Royal and his wife, Donna of VA, Matthew T. Royal of CA, Margaret D. Richard and her husband, Francis of Littleton, Shawn D. Royal and his wife, Tiffany of Worcester and Patrick A. Royal and his husband, Denis Gagne Jr. of Southbridge; 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and 6 great-great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A Funeral service honoring and celebrating William's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 24th at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richard's Ave., Paxton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Veteran's Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020