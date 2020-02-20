Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Royal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Royal Sr.


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Royal Sr. Obituary
William J. Royal Sr., 93

Worcester - William J. Royal Sr., 93, died peacefully at home in the presence of his loving family on the morning of Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He was born in Jersey City, NJ the son of William H. and Elizabeth (Erner) Royal.

William attended Trade School as a young man and went on to work for many years as a painter in the International Union of Painters and Allied Trade local 48. He also worked several other jobs including truck driving, Taxi Driver, Bartender and in his later years, Security Guard. William answered the call to serve his country during WWII by enlisting in the U.S. Army Air Force. During his time in Europe William served as a Ball Turret Gunner while flying missions over Germany. After returning home from the war, William married his one true love, the late Theresa L. (Stebbins) Royal and the couple settled in Worcester where they raised their family. Although William enjoyed spending time with his friends at American Legion Post 228 in Tatnuck Square, playing poker and hunting for valuable scrap metals, his true passion in life was his family. He was always there to love and support his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and was thrilled to be a great-great grandfather.

William was predeceased by his beloved wife of 57 years, Theresa L. (Stebbins) Royal in 2009. He will be lovingly missed and remembered by his children; Lynn S. Royal of VA, William J. Royal Jr. and his wife, Judith of Worcester, Steven T. Royal and his wife, Donna of VA, Matthew T. Royal of CA, Margaret D. Richard and her husband, Francis of Littleton, Shawn D. Royal and his wife, Tiffany of Worcester and Patrick A. Royal and his husband, Denis Gagne Jr. of Southbridge; 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and 6 great-great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A Funeral service honoring and celebrating William's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 24th at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richard's Ave., Paxton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Veteran's Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miles Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -