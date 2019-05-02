|
William A. Scanlon, 67
Worcester - William A. Scanlon died April 24, 2019 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Worcester on May 5, 1951. He was 67 years old. He was the youngest son of the late Joseph C. Scanlon MD who passed in 1990 and Rita H. (Flemming) Scanlon who passed in 1993.
William graduated from West Boylston Junior-Senior High School in 1970 and obtained a B.A. degree in Forensic Anthropology from the American University of Washington D.C. William leaves two brothers Thomas J. Scanlon of Sutton and Michael Scanlon of Littleton NH, plus 13 nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his twin brother Timothy in 1995, John Scanlon in 2005 and Joseph J. who passed in 2018.
A funeral Mass will be held for William on Saturday May 11, 2019 at 10 am at North American Martyrs Church, 8 Wyoma Dr., Auburn, MA. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, 65 Central St., Auburn.
Advantage Funeral and Cremation, 318 Union Ave. Framingham, MA 01702.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 2 to May 5, 2019