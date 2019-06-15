|
William Schollard, Jr.
Worcester - A native of Worcester, MA, William was the husband of Roberta (Barratt Dobie), father of William (deceased), Marcy Courtney, and Cynthia Schollard; grandfather of six; great-grandfather of three. After 90 years, he passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Bill had a successful international banking career, dealing extensively with the business and political leaders of Central and Latin America. He had seats on the Chambers of Commerce of several Latin American countries, and was the President and Director of the Puerto Rico American Chamber of Commerce. He held degrees from the American Graduate School of International Management (Thunderbird) and Clark University.
The family respectfully requests that any donations in Bill's memory be made to the scholarship fund at Saint John's High School, 378 Main St, Shrewsbury, MA 01545. He was a proud member of the class of 1947.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 15 to June 16, 2019