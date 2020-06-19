William J. ShilaleHolden - William J. Shilale, beloved husband of Anne E. Shilale, passed away on June 15, 2020, after a brief illness. Bill was born in Worcester, MA and was the son of John and Margaret (Scott) Shilale.Bill was a graduate of Worcester Vocational High School, earned a bachelor's degree from Fitchburg State College and a master's degree from Worcester State College.A Holden resident since 1962, Bill was active in his community serving on both the Conservation Commission and the town Finance Committee. He received the Jaycee's Life Award- Man of the Year and was a member of the Nantucket Alumni Association. Bill taught at Auburn High School for 34 years and, in addition, supervised the school's Occupational Education and Driver Education programs. He started and ran the ski club and was instrumental in opening the very first in-school Bay State Savings Bank branch where many of the student tellers went on to banking careers including the Federal Reserve.Bill will be lovingly missed and remembered by his wife of 58 years, Anne E. (Reynolds) Shilale; his daughter, Gayle A. Appleby, and her husband Scott of Darien; three grandchildren Colten, Austen, and Cameron; his son James W. Shilale and his wife Kathryn of Medfield; his granddaughter Elizabeth. He was predeceased by his daughter Debra Shilale of Holden.Bill and his wife enjoyed traveling with friends both domestically and abroad. He was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for hunting, fishing, skiing, and golf and was a wonderful storyteller. Bill enjoyed wood carving and his signs can be seen hanging on the homes of his many friends.Relatives and friends are invited to gather with Bill's family on Wednesday June 24th from 3:00-5:00pm at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden, MA 01520. (appropriate COVID - 19 protocol will be observed including the use of face masks and social distancing). Funeral services will be held privately. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Bill's honor to The Salvation Army.To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit