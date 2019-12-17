|
William P. Spratt, 78
BOLTON/LANCASTER/PALM SPRINGS - William Patrick Spratt, 78, died peacefully and with dignity, in the comfort of his home in Palm Springs, CA on December 14, 2019. He was a generous, strong-willed, no-nonsense man of his word. He said what he meant and meant what he said. He who loved God, his family and this great United States of America.
Born on January 28, 1941, in Maynard, MA, he was the son of William and Annie (Johnson) Spratt, immigrants from Newfoundland, and was proud to be a first-generation US citizen. He was the baby boy of the family, raised in Maynard with his loving sisters. A star athlete at St. Mary's High School in Waltham, he was a standout in football, basketball and baseball. His left-handed pitching skills and no hitter games caught the attention of the Red Sox many years ago. He continued to follow the Sox and all other Boston sports.
A proud veteran of the US Army Corp of Engineers and a member of the American Legion Post 519 of Palm Springs, it was in the military at Ford Hood, Texas where Bill learned his trade at Heavy Equipment School. This training set the pattern for his life's work in the sand and gravel business. His first endeavor was with the Westham Corp, which operated out of Weston and Waltham. ln 1974, he founded the W. P. Spratt Corp. in Bolton/Lancaster providing sand, gravel, loam and bark mulch throughout the community from his garage on Langen Road in Lancaster. His heavy equipment and trucks were always kept in pristine condition; a Spratt truck could easily be identified by its sparkle and shine, pinstripes and chrome.
An avid golfer, he and wife, Betsy, tore up the greens for 16 years as members of the Santa Rosa Golf Course in Palm Desert, CA. The two were seldom apart, having traveled to all of the 50 states and to 6 continents.
He leaves his son, William Spratt and his wife Dawn of Lancaster, his stepson, Todd Allen and his wife Sara of Ashburnham, his stepdaughter, Rebecca Allen of Westborough, both of whom he raised as his own. He was the proud Grandpa of Allie, Amy and Andrew Spratt of Lancaster and Laurel, Carly and Ben Allen of Ashburnham. His sisters Jane Baggan, and Ann Bruggemann and her husband Gary all of West Yarmouth, MA, and his nieces and nephews and their families. He also leaves his beloved wife of 31 years, Betsy. The two were a dynamic duo, seldom apart, whether working in their meadow, polishing the trucks, traveling the world, or giving praise to God.
His final words to his son were: "Set goals, work hard, be the best that you can be". He did that and more. Remember him and do the same. He was a good man. A life well lived. May he rest in peace.
Services will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 from the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, MA, with a Mass at 12:00 Noon in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours at the funeral home on Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. ln lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The American Legion, Post 519, 400 North Belardo Road, Palm Springs, CA 92264.
www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2019