William A. Stevens, 88
Oxford - William A. Stevens, 88, of Dana Road, died peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Care One at Millbury. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Floris M. (Stone) Stevens of Oxford; three children, Kenneth W. Stevens of the Philippines, Cheryl H. Stevens of Putnam, CT, and Julianne J. Dyer and her husband Edward of Worcester; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by a son, Dwight A. Stevens who died in 2000; and nine brothers, and sisters, John Stevens, George Stevens, Arline Johnson, Eleanor Forcier, Alice Slingo, Phyllis Thurlow, Robert Stevens, Dorothy Stevens, and Ruth Stevens. He was born in Killingly, CT, son of the late Harvey M. and Ethel M. (Allen) Stevens, and lived in Charlton prior to moving to Oxford in 1954. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War.
Mr. Stevens worked at Kaman Aerospace in Moosup, CT, for 36 years, retiring in 1993. During retirement, he drove the senior van in Oxford. He was a dedicated veteran for many years as a member of the Oxford Memorial Honor Guard and the V.F.W. Post 5663 in Oxford. He was a member of the Oxford Lodge of Masons and the Grotto. Mr. Stevens was a member of the Huguenot Society in Oxford and the Order of the Eastern Star – Clara Barton Chapter. He enjoyed listening to country music, collecting CD's, and genealogy. He loved his family more than anything and was well-loved by all who knew him.
Due to gathering restrictions in Massachusetts, a private graveside service will be held at Westridge Cemetery in Charlton. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Oak Hill Bible Church in Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oak Hill Bible Church, 40 Sacarrappa Rd., Oxford, MA 01540. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020