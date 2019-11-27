Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Athy Memorial Home
111 Lancaster St
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 756-4689
Resources
More Obituaries for William Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Sullivan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Sullivan Obituary
William A. Sullivan Jr.

Worcester - William A. Sullivan Jr., 67, of Worcester, died Friday, November 22, at the UMass-Memorial Medical Center after an illness.

Bill was born in Worcester, son of the late William A. and Sylvia (Sihlman) Sullivan.

Bill graduated from Burncoat High School. He worked in commercial food preparation for most of his life.

Bill leaves his life partner Suzanne M. (Kelley) Wright of Worcester; a sister Kathleen L. Kelley and her husband Donald of Worcester, his sister-in-law Joan C. Sullivan of Sterling, a nephew, three nieces, and several grand nephews and nieces. His brother J. Bryan Sullivan of Sterling passed away in 2016.

Funeral services are private. Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -