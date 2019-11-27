|
William A. Sullivan Jr.
Worcester - William A. Sullivan Jr., 67, of Worcester, died Friday, November 22, at the UMass-Memorial Medical Center after an illness.
Bill was born in Worcester, son of the late William A. and Sylvia (Sihlman) Sullivan.
Bill graduated from Burncoat High School. He worked in commercial food preparation for most of his life.
Bill leaves his life partner Suzanne M. (Kelley) Wright of Worcester; a sister Kathleen L. Kelley and her husband Donald of Worcester, his sister-in-law Joan C. Sullivan of Sterling, a nephew, three nieces, and several grand nephews and nieces. His brother J. Bryan Sullivan of Sterling passed away in 2016.
Funeral services are private. Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019