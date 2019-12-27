|
|
William E. Swallow, Jr.
Sutton/South Dennis - William E. Swallow, Jr., 73, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2019 at Milford Regional Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Bill graduated from David Prouty High School in Spencer, MA, and enlisted in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He served as a surgical technician at the Second General Army Hospital in Landstuhl, Germany. During his service he had the opportunity to travel throughout Europe and even ski the Alps. Later, he graduated from Quinsigamond Community College and became a registered nurse. He worked for over 36 years as a dialysis nurse for UMass Memorial Hospital (Memorial Campus). In addition to his love of skiing, he enjoyed playing tennis, fishing, dancing, and going on walks in Sutton and on Cape Cod. He also loved to travel, especially taking cruises in the Caribbean. Most of all, Bill loved making new friends and talking with people.
He was the son of the late William E. Swallow Sr. and Gladys (Allen) Swallow. In addition to his wife, Elaine K. (Danko) Swallow, with whom he shared 48 wonderful years, he leaves two sons, William E. Swallow III of Clifton Park, NY, and Bryan J. Swallow of Webster, MA; two granddaughters, Heather E. Swallow and Brianna R. Swallow; and a sister, Janice (Codd) Wagner of Florida.
Family and friends will honor and remember Bill's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Monday, December 30, from 4 to 7 P.M. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 31, at 10:30 A.M. in St Mark's Church, 356 Boston Road in Sutton. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery in Worcester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute at www.dana-farber.org or to the donor's choice. Please visit Bill's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019