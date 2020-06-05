William M. Symonowicz, 90West Boylston - William M. Symonowicz, 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center. He was born in Southbridge, a son of the late Boleslaw and Wladyslaw (Zalenski) Symonowicz.William was the beloved husband of Lillian B. (Proctor) Symonowicz. Together, they shared more than 67 years of marriage. He also leaves his three cherished daughters, twins Debra A. Larson and her husband, Paul of Center Harbor, NH and Donna L. Cote and her husband, Paul of South Grafton, and Cheryl L. Gagne and her husband, Richard of Worcester; four grandchildren, Matthew and Nicole Cote, both of South Grafton, Eric Larson of Center Harbor, NH and Tiffany Demers of Windsor, ME; three great grandchildren, Colt, Mack and Landon; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his only son, Jeffrey O. Symonowicz in 1980 and his six brothers and his two sisters.Prior to his retirement, Bill worked as a truck driver for Sweet Life Foods of Northborough for 35 years. He was a member of Local 170 of the Teamsters Union.Bill and Lillian loved to travel, mostly in their camper. They have visited 47 of the 48 contiguous states, only missing Oregon. He was a member of the Carriage Club and Saint Michael on the Heights Church in Worcester. A voracious reader, there wasn't a subject Bill couldn't share a bit of news about with you. He became very knowledgeable through his years, even embracing the use of a computer at his age. But most importantly to Bill, spending quality time with family was first in his "book", especially with his sweetheart and dearest love, Lillian.Private graveside at a future date in High Plains Cemetery, Oakdale. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jeffrey O. Symonowicz Scholarship Fund, c/o West Boylston Jr./Sr. High School, 125 Crescent Street, West Boylston, MA 01583. To share an online condolence wit the family, please visit