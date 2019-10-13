Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
(919) 362-8233
William Trull Jr.


1929 - 2019
William Trull Jr. Obituary
William Henry Trull, Jr.

Westborough - William "Bill" Henry Trull, Jr., 90, of Apex, formerly of Westborough, MA, died Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Transitions Lifecare in Raleigh, NC.

Bill was born July 28, 1929 in Worcester, MA to the late William Trull, Sr. and Fannie Farnsworth Trull. He was a longtime member of the Westborough Evangelical Congregational Church, Siloam Masonic Lodge, and the Aleppo Temple Shrine. Bill enjoyed woodworking and building furniture for family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Trull.

Bill is survived by his wife of 63 years, Doris Kinney Trull; daughters, Cheri Trull Bramley, and Cyndi Trull Dickens; sister, Jane Trull Hodgdon; grandchildren, Jennifer Wilson Mathis, Scott William Bramley, Gayle Nicole Honiker, and Travis Anthony Dickens; great grandchildren, Dillon, Penny, Bailey, Kylee, and Audrie.

Memorials may be made to Transitions Lifecare Hospice, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.

www.ApexFuneral.net
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
