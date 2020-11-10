Rev. William "Bill" Ward Tucker
SHREWSBURY - Rev. William "Bill" Ward Tucker died on November 4, 2020 in the Shrewsbury Nursing Home in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts following a brief illness. Bill was born in Lorain, Ohio in 1930 to parents Sara and David Tucker. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, where he was stationed for a time in the Mediterranean. After graduating from Baldwin Wallace College in Ohio he went on to Boston University School of Theology, where he earned his Master's. As an ordained minister in the United Methodist and United Church of Christ for over 40 years, Bill was the lead minister in churches in Ohio, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. He also served on numerous committees and commissions including the Eccumenical Council of the Massachusetts Conference. He was active in the Civil Rights movement, including the March on Washington. Bill was an avid reader, devotee of classical music, passionate about quantum physics and String Theory, and enjoyed fishing. After retiring in Massachusetts, he served as interim minister in Harwich Port, Craigville, and Dennis.
He was a devoted and loving husband to Ann Bailey Tucker for 59 years, who predeceased him in 2014. He is also predeceased by his sister, Eloise Atkin, in 2012. Rev. Tucker is survived by his loving children, Robin Tucker Gahm, Beth Thompson-Tucker, David Tucker, and Mark Tucker, as well as grandchildren, Justin Thompson-Tucker, Alyssa Thompson-Tucker, Kyle Gahm, Ashley Tucker, Chris Gahm, Jenna Tucker, Taylor Gahm, Max Tucker, and Mason Tucker, his sister-in-law Linda Leinbach, and brothers-in-law Tom Leinbach and Roger Atkin, a number of nieces and nephews and other family members.
A graveside service for the immediate family is planned for this fall and a memorial service is planned for next spring. His life and ministry made a positive contribution to God's purpose. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Church World Service or Habitat for Humanity.
