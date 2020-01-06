Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Resources
More Obituaries for William Tuttle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Tuttle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Tuttle Obituary
William M. Tuttle at 48

Ashburnham/Millbury - With much sadness we mourn the loss of William "Bill" M. Tuttle, 48, a wonderful husband, father, son and brother who died peacefully Wednesday January 1, 2020 after briefly fighting pancreatic cancer. Bill leaves his wife of three years Julie B. Tuttle, his daughter Emily, and his parents Alan and Barbara Tuttle. William is also survived by his brother James Tuttle and his wife Kristan of Lunenburg, and two sisters Jane Bisaillon and her husband Steven of Whitinsville, and Kelly Dalbec and her husband Michael of Rutland. Bill is also survived by his father and mother in law Robert and Sheila Tobin, and sisters in law Jennifer Tobin and Jessica Murphy. Bill was a wonderful and fun-loving uncle to many nieces and nephews who loved hearing "Uncle Bill" stories.

Bill was born in Millbury and was a graduate of Millbury High School where he played basketball and ran cross country. As a child, Bill enjoyed vacationing on Cape Cod with his family and loved to talk about those carefree days. Recently, Bill loved his family trips to the Poland Spring Resort in Maine. Bill worked as a Territory Manager for the EBP Supply Company right up until his illness.

Bill loved to play golf with his father, father-in-law, and brother-in-law. He was proud of his two holes in one and of his MGA 5 handicap. Bill was also the world's biggest Patriots fan!

Bill loved animals and could be found feeding stray dogs, cats, skunks and opossums in the neighborhood. Bill's mischievous, happy spirit will live in the hearts of those who knew and loved him forever. A period of visitation to honor and remember Bill will be held on Saturday January 11, in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St, Worcester, from 9:30 AM to 11:00AM. A brief prayer service will commence at 11AM after the visitation. To leave a message of condolence or share a special memory of Bill please visit his memorial site at

mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -